August 28, 1951 – December 31, 2022
Vicky Jo Hedderman, 71, of Las Vegas, Nevada, passed away on December 31, 2022 at home, surrounded by her loving family, after a four year battle with cancer.
She was born and raised in Sheridan, Wyoming where she married Raymond Rathburn of Sheridan, and had two daughters, Angela and Andrea. After divorcing, she later married Mike Hedderman, of Sheridan, and gained two bonus children, Kristie and Chad. In 1982, she and her family moved to Las Vegas, Nevada. In Las Vegas, Vicky spent time raising her children, and later worked as an office administrator for several local dentists before taking a position in the Burn Unit at the University Medical Center. After working in various positions at UMC for over 30 years, including two terms as the President of the SEIU Service Worker’s Union, she retired in April 2018.
Her favorite past time activities included bowling, playing bingo and watching football. She was a die-hard Broncos fan. She loved music, singing and animals. Vicky was kind-hearted, had a vibrant personality and was an extremely loyal and inspirational friend to so many.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Earl and Dorothy Harper, of Sheridan, Wyoming; Sister, Pamela Doughty (Dennis), of Las Vegas; Nephews, Tommy Alden and Cody Warnke, and niece Jennifer Alden, all of Sheridan, Wyoming.
Survived by her four children, Angela Parochniak (Jason), Andrea Brebbia (Anthony), Kristie Thrower (Theodis), and Chad Hedderman (Christy); 15 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren. Vicky absolutely loved and adored her family with all her heart and soul and dedicated her life to being there for them. She is also survived by two loving sisters, Sandra Alden and Tammy Wells (Mark), both of Sheridan, Wyoming. Despite having divorced in 2002, Vicky and Mike remained best friends and their love for each other and their family they raised kept their connection strong, and they were devoted to each other until the day of her death.
To honor her life, a private Inurnment ceremony will be held for immediate family. In lieu of flowers or gifts, the family requests that donations be made to any animal rescue services or cancer research.
“WE LOVE YOU TO THE MOON AND BACK”