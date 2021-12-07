July 26, 1935 - December 4, 2021
Funeral services for Ann Roebling, 86-year-old Clearmont resident who passed away Saturday morning at her home in Clearmont will be held Saturday December 18th at 11:00 a.m. at the Clearmont Community Church with Pastor Shane Haynes officiating. A private family interment will take place at a later date. Donations in Ann’s memory may be made to the Clearmont Women’s Club in care of the Harness Funeral Home at 351 N. Adams in Buffalo. Online condolences may be made at www.harnessfuneralhome.com.
Vida Ann Roebling was born on July 26, 1935, in Sheridan, Wyoming to Estel and Mary Newlon. She grew up and went to school in Ranchester and attended high school in Sheridan. She was married on November 7, 1953, in Sheridan to James Arthur Roebling and they made their home on the family ranch in Clearmont. Jim and Ann lived, worked and raised their family on the ranch. She worked for several years for the Clearmont Post Office and for Apache Oil. Jim passed away in May of 2011 and Ann continued living in Clearmont until her death.
Ann was a longtime member of the Clearmont Women’s Club, and the Clearmont Community Church. She enjoyed attending all her kids and grandkid’s sporting events and going to county fairs with her family. She was an excellent cook and enjoyed reading, playing cards, especially Solitaire and spending time with her family. One of her favorite things was mini road trips either gambling in Deadwood or shopping in Billings with her sisters and nieces.
She is survived by two sons, Gary Roebling and his wife Cheryl of Clearmont and Dale Roebling and his wife Kelene of Hardin, Montana; two sisters Estella Wright and her husband Tom and Pearl Kukuchka all of Sheridan; five grandchildren, four great-grandchildren and one on the way, and many nieces and nephews who adored her. She is preceded in death by her parents, three brothers and two sisters.