July 27, 1933 – August 6, 2022
Vincent (Jim) Mediate, age 89, of Sheridan, Wyoming passed away at his home on Saturday, August 6, 2022. Vincenzo Mediati was born in Cirella Reggio Calabria, Italy on Thursday, July 27,1933 to Domenic and Rosina Maria Mediate. His family immigrated to the United States in 1935, settling in Sheridan, Wyoming, where he became known as Jim, he attended the area schools. Jim was a War Veteran serving during the Korean War, in the 1st Infantry Division (The Big Red One) of the US Army. Upon returning home, Jim attended and graduated from the University of Wyoming with a science degree. Out of College, Jim began his career working for the Federal food and drug administration as a health inspector, in Phoenix AZ. When his father became ill, Jim relocated back to Sheridan to be near his family and help his father in business. Eventually, he took over his father’s business running the D&F Liquor store on Main Street. Jim moved the business to Coffeen Liquor Store which he owned for over 50 years.
Jim was a regular at the YMCA everyday lifting weights and swimming. In his younger years (50’s) he loved to play handball, participating in a few Division Championships. He played many high school sports, but his true love was football, where he excelled as a star running back. He was an avid sports fan and he loved watching the Denver Broncos every Sunday. His hobbies included golf, snow skiing, hunting, fishing, and camping in the Big Horn Mountains.
Jim cherished his time with his family. He never missed an opportunity to visit his grandchildren. He loved to travel back to southern Italy to visit his relatives. Jim had a great sense of humor, was always the life of the party, his smile lit up the room. Jim was loved by all he touched. He was a wonderful Father, Grandfather, and Mentor. He doted on his grandchildren, he never missed calling on a birthday or sending his homemade birthday cards. He was a mentor to all, his honesty, integrity, and always doing the right thing guided his family. We love and miss you.
Jim was preceded in death by his parents Domenic and Rosina, two sisters Lucia and Domenica, and one brother Frank. Jim was survived by four children, Vincent “Stan” Mediate (Christine) TX, Valerie Uervig (Monte) WA, Kathleen Pfeiff (Chuck) AZ, Kody Spaulding, Spearfish, SD; fourteen grandchildren, Angela Hammond (David), Domenic Mediate, Carmine Mediate, Rocco Mediate (Clara),Vincent Mediate, Bianca Gomez, Stephanie Gomez, Colton Uervig, Lance Stevens, Lonnie Stevens, Corey Pfeiff, Kayla Lasky, Reno Olvera, Cody Olvera; thirteen great grandchildren: Isabella, Emily, EllaClair, Everly, David, Vincent, Scarlett, Mia, Aubrey, Braydon, Sam, Odie, Ashley; and numerous other relatives.
A public viewing will be held on Thursday, August 18, 2022 at 4:00 pm at Kane Funeral Home, with a Rosary at 5:00 PM.
Mass Of Christian Burial will be Friday, August 19, 2022 at 10:00 AM, at Holy Name Catholic Church with Father Glenn Whewell officiating. Military Honors will be held at the church. Burial will be in the Sheridan Municipal Cemetery following the service. All are welcome for a lunch reception, at Kane Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers please make a donation to The Alzheimer’s Foundation (www.alzfdn.org)
