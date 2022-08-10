Vincent “Jim” Mediate, 89, of Sheridan, died Saturday, August 6, 2022, at his home. A public viewing will be held Thursday, August 18, 2022, at 4 p.m. at Kane Funeral Home, with a rosary at 5 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be Friday, August 19, 2022, at 10 a.m. at Holy Name Catholic Church. Burial will be in the Sheridan Municipal Cemetery following the service. All are welcome for a lunch reception at Kane Funeral Home following the burial. Online condolences may be written at www.kanefuneral.com. Kane Funeral Home has been entrusted with local arrangements.