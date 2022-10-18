June 29, 1948 – October 9, 2022
Virgil Roy Garland, of Clarkston, passed away Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, at the age of 74, surrounded by his loving family.
Virgil was born June 29, 1948, to Leo and Norma (Greub) Garland in Sheridan, Wyo. He was raised in Big Horn and married Connie Cordova Williams in 1967. Later that same year, they welcomed their son, Steven, and in 1969 welcomed another son, Russell. Virgil and Connie remained friends following their divorce in 1989.
After enlisting in the U.S. Army in 1967 and completing his basic training in Fort Bliss and specialist training in Fort Benning, Ga., the family moved in 1968 to Germany, where Virgil was stationed in Heidelberg as a teletype operator.
Following his discharge from the Army in 1971, the family returned to Sheridan, where Virgil began his 36-year career in banking as a teller for First National Bank. They moved to Grangeville in 1975, where he was assistant manager for Idaho Bank and Trust. In 1981, the family relocated again, to Rupert, Idaho, where Virgil was vice president and manager at the IB&T branch at Paul, Idaho. He graduated from Pacific Coast Banking School in Seattle before relocating in 1985 to Lewiston, where he continued working for IB&T.
In 1988, Virgil left banking and went to work as the controller for Duckworth Boat Manufacturing Co. After the sale of Duckworth in 1998, he returned to banking with Sterling Savings Bank, (later to become Umpqua Bank) as the Clarkston Branch Manager, where he was later promoted to president.
He married Rita Williams Gruell in 2005 and continued his career in commercial lending with Umpqua until his retirement in March 2015.
Virgil is survived by his wife; son Steve (Rhonda); grandchildren Cole and Caela; son Russ (Michelle); grandchildren Kristi, Ashley (Austin) and great grandson Bridger; sister Janet Catterall (Jerry); nieces Jody Schmidt, Jona (Duane) Horner; brother Cecil Garland (Rachel); stepchildren Darin Copenspire (Mimie Gadiana); Lisa Copenspire-Ross (Charles Ross); and Rita’s six grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents and sisters Joann Garland and Shirley Garland.
Throughout his life and into retirement, Virgil enjoyed golfing, fishing, watching sports and old Westerns and spoiling his dog Coco. He loved family dinners and a good glass of wine and could always be counted on to tell a good joke in that special storylike way that was all his own. He will be greatly missed by his many lifelong friends and family.
A celebration of life will be held at 2 p.m., Nov. 19, at the Lewiston Elks Lodge, 3444 Country Club Drive, Lewiston, ID. Food and beverages provided.
Virgil was lifetime Shriner and Mason and, in lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to the Shriners Hospitals for Children.