On November 26, 2022, Wade Preston Koepp, father of two, beloved brother of three, passed away at the age of sixty-three.
Wade was born in Sioux Falls, SD to Carl Lawrence Koepp and Laura Lee Rue. As a child, Wade enjoyed creating and staging military scenarios. His favorite was with GI Joe characters. As a teenager, Wade competed in regional wrestling and won many awards. After school, he joined the National Guard for two years followed by his service in the US Navy aboard the USS Nimitz.
After his service, he moved to Sheridan, WY where he, and his wife at the time, raised two children, Eric, and Amanda. Wade worked at the VA hospital for several years before joining the Salvation Army in 2014 where he assisted as a client and soon after began volunteering as an intake clerk at the food pantry, which continued until May of 2022, before his health declined. He began attending The Salvation Army church in 2015 and was enrolled as a Senior Soldier on May 1, 2016. He has been a faithful soldier of Jesus Christ through The Salvation Army Sheridan Corps ever since.
He was Promoted to Glory November 26, 2022. In 2018 Wade first volunteered during the holidays as a full-time bell ringer for the Red Kettle Campaign. Over the course of four years as a volunteer bell ringer (2018-2021), Wade rang for a total of 736.5 hours and raised $25,793.69 in his Red Kettles ($35.41 average per hour).
He is now resting in heaven with his mother and father. He will be truly missed by all who loved him.