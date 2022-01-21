April 14, 1958 - January 12, 2022
On January 12, 2022 Wade Wesley Schoen, 63 passed away peacefully at his home in Douglas, WY with his loving wife by his side.
Wade was born to Henry and Janet (Wildish) Schoen on April 14, 1958 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. He joined his sister Robin and later came his younger sisters Melody and Darcy.
The family moved to Wyoming in 1963 to Chugwater, where he attended elementary and junior high school. While living on the Brown Ranch he became a part of the McGuire family and a lifelong friendship remained. He then attended Saratoga High School, in Saratoga, WY where he played on the 1974 undefeated football team and the following year became the Heavyweight State Champion in wrestling. Wade graduated from Tongue River High School in Dayton, WY in 1976.
Wade married JoAnn (Miller) Vela, October 10, 1979. They made their home in Dayton, WY as he worked on the Masters Ranch. Together they raised her children Jason Vela and Justine (Vela) Race. Wade shared his love of hunting, trapping, fishing, 4-wheeling, guns and roping with his family. He was a member of the Padlock Roping Club where he enjoyed many Sunday ropings with great friends. Wade began working at Spring Creek Coal in June of 1980. His work ethic was second to none and there wasn’t anything he couldn’t fix. He was a jack of all trades and a bit of a perfectionist with his work. In 1990, the family moved to Douglas, WY when he transferred to Antelope Coal. In 1994, he and JoAnn divorced.
Wade continued his career as a dragline operator at Antelope Coal where he met and later married Leslie Earl, November 22, 2005. Together they worked on the same crew until his 40+ year career ended in November of 2021, after becoming ill with an aggressive form of prostate cancer. Throughout their years together they were happiest at hunting camp in Dubois or fishing at Flaming Gorge. They had many adventures together traveling for work and fun. Together they went to Australia on a flip program through the mine and enjoyed fishing trips to Fort Peck and Alaska. A major accomplishment of his was when he drew and filled a highly coveted WY sheep tag. On his days off he was always helping friends or they were helping him on one of his many projects. Wade worked hard and played even harder. He and Leslie’s friends meant the world to him and it showed by the number of visitors he had in his last weeks. He was a mentor to many and those that worked alongside him can attest to the knowledgeable, hard working man he was.
When his work schedule allowed he enjoyed watching his grandsons play football, baseball and wrestle. He loved and was proud of all his grandsons and always encouraged them to stay focused on their goals and never get out worked.
He is survived by his wife, Leslie Schoen, of Douglas, WY; his father, Henry Schoen, of Dayton, WY; his sisters, Robin (Jim) Belden, of Sheridan, WY; Melody Stetzenbach of Sheridan, WY; Darcy Schoen, of Sheridan, WY; his mother-in-law, Kit Earl of Torrington, WY; his sister-in-law, Laura Earl of Florida; his brother-in-law, Mike (Catherine) of Malaysia; his son, Jason Vela, of Dayton, WY; his daughter Justine (Eric) Race, of Gillette, WY; his six grandsons, Julian Vela, Derek (Tayci) Vela, Justin Vela, Brandon Vela, Kaden Race, Tanner Race and his nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his mother, Janet Schoen and his father-in-law, Harry Earl.
A celebration of life will be held February 19, 2022 at 4:00 PM at The American Legion, located at 6th and Oak in Douglas, WY.