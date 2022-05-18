Walt Bales, 72, died Wednesday March 17, 2022. Walt was born in Sheridan on November 5, 1949, to Walter and Marianne Bales, who proceeded him in death. Walt is survived by his wife Dianne Bales, daughter Erin Bales of San Antonio, New Mexico, Chas and Dawn Bales of Valier, Montana and five grandchildren, Caden Moreland of San Antonio, New Mexico, Brockton, Colter, Barrett and Parker Bales of Valier, Montana. Walt is also survived by three sisters, Virginia Ellis of Parker, Colorado, Pam Marshburn of Arvada, Colorado, and Annette Hall of Newport, Washington.