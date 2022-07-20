April 8, 1927- July 19, 2022
Walter Legerski 95 of Sheridan passed away peacefully at Green House Living Facility.
Walt was born on April 8,1927 in Big Horn, Wy to parents John and Julia. A proud first-generation Polish American, Walt was raised on the family ranch near Big Horn that his family had purchased. His childhood was filled with all of the adventures that growing up on a ranch could offer. In High School he played basketball and football. His quick wit and speed earned him the name "Lightening Legerski." He met the love of his life, Mary Jane, on Central Field at a football game. They were soon engaged, and married on June 2, 1951 in Monarch, WY. He adored his five children and enjoyed getting together with friends, playing cards, coaching the boy's little league team, bowling, hunting and fishing, throwing horseshoes, and golfing with his family. Walt was a "Good Ol' Boy," best known for his kindness, great "Dad advice", his love of fun, and his blue sparkling eyes, especially when he was pulling a practical joke, with his contagious sense of humor. Walt served in the U.S. Army towards the end of WWII stationed at Fitzsimons Army Medical Center. He worked many different jobs. Most of his time was spent at Superior Laundry. Many fond memories were created of racing around singing country western songs in the laundry truck. He loved life and people.
Walter was preceded in death by his parents John and Julia and his siblings John, Andy, Joe, Eddie, Bill, Rudy, Julia, Mary, and Alma. He is survived by his brother Louie (Sandy) Legerski, his children Larry (Maureen) Legerski and children Sami (Rob) Millar and Greg, Boby Legerski and daughter Eva, Linda (Rick) Westrick and daughter Amy (Anthony) Garzzona, BeckyJane (Ken) Higgs, and children Kendell Jane (Bobby) Bachman and Levi, Kevin (Nicky) Legerski and son Ashton. Also five great grandchildren: Cheyenne, Connor, Ellie, Josie Jane, and Calla.
Memorials to honor Walt can be made to Green House Living Activity Fund, 2311 Shirley Cove, Sheridan, WY or The Hub/ Day Break at 211 Smith Street, Sheridan, WY.
There will be a combined celebration of life July 21st at 11:00a.m. at Grace Angelican Church for Walt and Mary Jane with reception and interment to follow.
Online condolences may be written at www.kanefuneral.com.
Kane Funeral Home has been entrusted with local arrangements.