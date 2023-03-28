February 22, 1930 - March 19, 2023
Walter George Brantz passed away on March 19, 2023, at the age of 93. He was a first generation American, born on February 22, 1930, in Sheridan, Wyoming to Paul and Mahalia Brantz, immigrants from Poland and Austria. At 7 years old he got his first job - wrapping rolls in a bakery. After graduating from Sheridan High School, he attended the University of Wyoming where he met his wife of 70 years, Katherine (Kitty) Olver. They married on August 24, 1952, and had 4 children – John, Bill, Vicki and Robert.
While attending the University of Wyoming he met and became friends with Jim Nielson and upon graduation, started a job at Husky Oil Company in Cody, Wyoming. The “job” turned into a wonderful 35-year career with a company that provided many varied and rewarding opportunities, including working with people he not only admired and respected, but also became life-long friends with as well. His career culminated with the positions of President of Husky’s NPR Operations in Alaska and Vice-President of Husky. After Husky was purchased by a Canadian company, he was tasked with closing the US operations and as a result, was the last Husky employee in the US.
After Wally retired, he began travelling Wyoming, working with the Lutheran Church Missouri Synod (LCMS) encouraging people to remember the importance of Lutheran ministry by leaving bequests in their wills. Since his belief in Christ was such an important part of his life, it was a perfect way to marry that aspect of his life with helping people to leave a legacy when they died. His introduction into Christ began at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Sheridan, Wyoming with his baptism on June 29, 1930, and continued with his confirmation on April 23, 1944. As a father, he ensured that his children attended church and Sunday School and were all confirmed in the Lutheran faith. He became a charter member of Christ the King Lutheran Church in Cody, Wyoming and served on various Boards and as President of the congregation for many, many years. He was elected to the Board of Directors of the LCMS in 2013 and served for 2 terms in that capacity. Because of his strong faith, we can take comfort in knowing that he is with his Lord and Savior, even though he will be missed by all who loved him.
Community involvement was also a part of his life. He was involved for more that 30 years with the Northwest Rural Water District, expanding city water to rural areas and was a member of the Cody Rotary Club. He supported and loved University of Wyoming sports – especially football, never passing up a chance to watch a game on TV or to listen to it on the radio. Reading was a favorite pastime, but it had to be non-fiction, or he wouldn’t bother with it. He was extremely proud of his Polish heritage, making sure certain recipes were passed down and even helping to prepare and cook them.
Wally was preceded in death by his parents; his brothers, Paul, Edward, Andy and Harold; his sons, John and Robert; and his granddaughter, Amanda. He is survived by his wife, Kitty; children Bill (Lynda) of Cody, Vicki (Tim) Seedhouse of Laurel, MT; sister-in-law, Pat Brantz, Sheridan, WY and numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, and nieces and nephews.
A Memorial Service will be held on March 30, 2023 at 11:00 am at Christ the King Lutheran Church in Cody, with a luncheon immediately following the service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Christ the King Preschool at 1207 Stampede Avenue, Cody, WY 82414.