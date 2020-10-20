August 12, 1927 – October 17, 2020
Walter George Stuka, 93, passed away on Saturday, October 17, 2020 at the Hospice Home surrounded by his family. He was born in Sheridan County, WY on August 12, 1927 to the late Joseph and Anna Wierzbicki Stuka and was married to the late Lorene Scheller Stuka.
Walter retired from the U.S. Air Force as a Senior Master Sargent. He was a member of First Baptist Church of Gibsonville, the VFW Post 2972 in Gibsonville and enjoyed polka music and growing tomatoes.
He is survived by his daughters, Sandra Nunn, Lori Lafferty and her husband, Chris; sons, Joe Bob Stuka and his wife, Maureen, Wally E. Stuka and his wife, Lorna; grandchildren, Mike Nunn, Amy Denmark, Amanda Brazzell, Megan Plyer, Wally A. Stuka, Carson Lafferty and nine great grandchildren. Walter was preceded in death by his parents, wife; brother, Carl Stuka and sisters, Nellie Mae Stuka, Wanda Godawski, Stella Gorzalka, Henrietta Sutphin and Mary Weber. The family would like to thank his caregivers Denise Brown, Charlotte Dunn, Angie McDuffie and Jane Oklesh.
The funeral service will be held 1:00pm Thursday, October 22, 2020 at Lowe Funeral home Chapel by Rev. J.D. Weed. Walter will be available for viewing from 1:00pm to 5:00pm, Wednesday, October 21, 2020 at Lowe Funeral Home and Crematory.
Memorials may be made to First Baptist Church of Gibsonville, 221 Piedmont Avenue Gibsonville, NC 27249.