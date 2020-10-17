July 14, 1950 - October 7, 2020
Wanda Louise Ans (Germann), born July 14, 1950, was the oldest child of Ronald and Elsie Germann. On October 7, 2020, at her home in Billings, MT, surrounded by her family, Wanda went to her heavenly home. She is survived by her two brothers Gary and Larry, her loving husband, Martin, her son, Jason (Stefanie) Ans, three daughters, Jessica (Dan) Reinoehl, Emily (Mark) Dunn, and Kati (Matthew) Phillips, ten grandchildren, Isaiah (Madison), Kaija, Micah, Abigail, Madilyn, Elliana, Liberty, Ainsley, Grant, and Simon, and one great grandchild, Ellanor.
Born and raised in Sheridan, Wanda received an Associate in Arts Degree at Sheridan College and went on to continue her studies at the University of Wyoming. It was there she met her husband, Martin Ans. She accompanied him on a three year military tour in Europe (Germany) and gave birth to her first child there. Wanda loved travelling throughout Europe when time would allow.
Once returning stateside, they relocated to Houston, TX, where three more children were added to the family. They resided there for 12 years and relocated to Billings, MT.
Wanda loved to travel and visited every US state except Hawaii. Family road trips always included visiting famous landmarks and historical locations. Whether it was taking tours, visiting battlefields, or revisiting favorite spots such as Niagara Falls or the cranberry bogs in Plymouth, MA, she excelled at creating memories and inspired her family to experience life’s adventures firsthand. She often taught her grandchildren about history, government and politics. She volunteered for many political campaigns and worked as chief election judge for her voting precinct.
Wanda devoted her life to her children and grandchildren. While she was able, she attended any game, play, and music concert of theirs that she could. Her love for music spanned decades and genres. She enriched the lives of her children and grandchildren by passing down her love for classic movies and television. She gave generously of her time and words of encouragement and it wasn’t limited to her family. She was also known for her love of others. She spent her time playing piano for church and prison ministries, and praying for the sick. She shared her love for the Lord freely and could often be found talking to complete strangers, forming friendships in the unlikeliest of places.
A memorial celebration in her honor will be held at a later date.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.dahlfuneralchapel.com or sent to 2549 Interlachen Dr, Billings, MT 59105.
“The Lord is my light and my salvation — whom shall I fear?
The Lord is the stronghold of my life — of whom shall I be afraid?
One thing I ask from the Lord, this only do I seek:
that I may dwell in the house of the Lord all the days of my life,
to gaze on the beauty of the Lord and to seek him in his temple.” Psalm 27:1,4