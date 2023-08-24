September 2, 1949 – August 14, 2023
Wayne Arthur Walker, 73, passed away peacefully at St. Vincent Healthcare in Billings, MT with his niece, Stacy, by his side on August 14th, 2023. He fought a courageous battle with stage 4 colon cancer for the last 19 ½ months.
Wayne was born in Sheridan, Wyoming to Kenneth and Norma (Kohlruss) Walker on September 2nd, 1949. He was the eldest of five children and a lifetime resident of Sheridan. He graduated from Sheridan High School in 1967 and continued his education at Sheridan College, studying General Engineering and later Surveying and AutoCAD. He then went to Oklahoma State University and earned an Associate’s Degree in Fire Protection Engineering and took Business Administration courses.
Wayne worked at Fire Fighters Equipment from 1964-1974, then worked at Decker Coal from 1974-2003, retiring as a supervisor. After he retired, he worked at Ed Hammer Chevrolet and Fremont Motors. Throughout his life, he earned many certifications and went to several schools. He was also a DeMolay Master Councilor. Wayne always had a passion for cars and had been involved in stock car racing since 1968. He joined the Karz Club in 1977 and was a part of multiple car clubs over the years. He always enjoyed it when Uncle Darrell came to visit.
Wayne had many friends and was very knowledgeable about vehicles and engines. Any time someone had a problem with their vehicle, he was there to give advice or fix it. He was a mechanic out of his garage for many years. He loved restoring cars and pickups and building engines for hot rods. His other hobbies were camping in the mountains and car shows.
Wayne was proceeded in death by his parents, stepfather Max Aguilar, grandparents Jay (Opal) and Florice Walker, and Alma (Herschel) Wallace. Aunts Joan Whyte, Verna Walker, and Bertha Buckley. He is survived by his siblings Ronnie (Chery) Walker, David Walker (Gretchen Stephens), Sue (Jim) Bremkamp, and Marla Garriffa and her children, all of Sheridan. Nephews Dan Bremkamp of Sheridan, WY and Trent Walker of Billings, MT as well as his nieces Stacy Parker of Billings, MT and Holly Walker (Kyle O’Dell) of Sheridan. Also surviving Wayne are his great nephews Nathan and Nicholas Parker and great niece Sydney Parker of Billings, MT, who he absolutely adored. Uncles Darrell Walker, Louie Whyte, and cousins Gary, Rick, Janice, Jay, John, Patrick, and Kathy.
The family would like to thank all of Wayne’s friends who helped him when he was sick; be it a phone call, visits, helping with his property, playing a game of cribbage, taking him food or taking him out to eat. A special thank you to Kenny and Vicki Stites for being great friends and making sure Wayne had a great summer and so much more they did for him. The family would also like to thank the staff at Welch Cancer Center and St. Vincent Healthcare for their excellent care.
A Celebration of Wayne’s Life will be from 2-6pm. on Saturday September 30th, 2023, at the Big Horn Mountain Eagles, 1760 Commercial Ave. in Sheridan Donations in his name can be made to the Welch Cancer Center c/o Sheridan Memorial Hospital 1401 W. 5th St. Sheridan, WY 82801, or donate to the charity of your choice.
Wayne will be truly missed. As he always said, “See ya!”. We can’t wait to ‘See ya’ again on the other side.
