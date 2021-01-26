January 8, 1949 - January 20, 2021
Wayne D. Day, born in Sheridan, WY to Elmer L. “Pesky” Day and Irene Ester (Bitters) Day of Dayton Wyoming on January 8, 1949, passed away in Cody, WY on January 20, 2021.
He was an outstanding athlete and coach in the communities where he resided and an avid outdoorsman. He was the recipient of numerous awards and honors: Wyoming All-Conference, All-State and All-American football, including the famous 40-0 record for the Tongue River High School football team, with Wayne contributing 16 touchdowns and 1755 yards of offense his senior year as the quarterback. He led the Eagles to 3 state championships in football and 2 in track and field. He was the first All-American athlete to come out of Tongue River High School.
After graduating from TRHS in 1968, Wayne attended Sheridan College for one year on a basketball scholarship and then transferred to Rocky Mountain College in Billings, MT where he earned 5 letters in football and track and field. In 1970 he earned all-conference honors and competed in the NAIA National Championships in the decathlon. In 1973 he earned his B.S. in Education.
He married Karen A. (Krokker) Day in Baker, MT on July 7, 1973.
If “Wink” wasn’t hunting or fishing, he was cheering on his beloved Wyoming Cowboys, Tongue River Eagles, Oroville Hornets, or Cody Broncs. He was a devoted fan of the Rocky Mountain College “RMC” Bears, where he was a member of the Alumni Association and Rho Alpha Rho fraternity.
He is survived by his wife, Karen Day, and children: Richard A. Mundell, Kristin (Day) Raeesi, Erica J. (Day) Pedersen and his grandchildren: Jacob T. Mundell, Leila A. Abdul Hadi, Rilee J. Wilson, Jaxen W. Pedersen, Miya K. Pedersen, Kamran L. Raeesi, Cole. R Pedersen and several cousins, nieces and one nephew. He is survived by his sister, Sharon (Day) Lansing, and was preceded in death by his parents and his sister Donna (Day) Bull.
One thing was for sure, you would never get skunked going hunting or fishing with Wayne! But besides his passion and excitement for the outdoors, all he needed to be happy was a road into the mountains, a little black licorice (or a lot), some oldies on the radio, a ball game to watch or getting a rise out of someone with his hilarious jokes and one-liners (though he’d often start laughing before he got to the punchline). His warmth and zest for life will be missed by all who knew and loved him.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date this summer in Dayton, WY (TBA). We look forward to friends and loved ones joining us to laugh, shed a few tears and share your Wayne stories. Condolences to the family can be sent on Wayne’s memorial page at www.BallardFH.com.