March 1, 1936 – Sept. 21, 2022
Wayne passed away at his home after an extended illness. He was born in Sheridan, WY to Harry and Irene (Eyehanor) Senff. He was known to some as “Buddy.” They lived on Piney Creek near the family homestead.
Wayne married Karen Peyrot (Clearmont, WY) in 1959, the love of his life. They had three children and lived in Buffalo, WY. Wayne worked for OW Lusher Construction and the Johnson Co. CoOp until moving to Horse Creek Ranch, north of Gillette, WY in 1969. In 1986, Wayne and Karen moved to Sheridan, WY.
Wayne loved visiting with family and friends and knew no strangers.
Wayne is survived by his wife of 63 years, his children, twin sons, Dusty Rick Senff (Krista), Roger Senff (Lean) and daughter Kim Ripley (Merlin) all of Sheridan. A grandson Tel Kobold (Jessica), and granddaughter Summer Health as well as several great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother Harry Senff.
Per Wayne’s request no service is planned.
Champion Funeral Home is entrusted with local arrangements. Online condolences may be written at www.championfh.com.