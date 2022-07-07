Wendell “Oakly” Neard, 76, of Glendive, Montana, formerly of Sheridan, died Wednesday, April 1, 2009, at Eastern Montana Veterans Home. Graveside services will be held Thursday, July 14, 2022, at 2 p.m., in Sheridan Municipal Cemetery Juniper Heights Section.
Family and friends are invited to join for the services via Zoom, but are asked to remember to mute audio https://us06web.zoom.us/j/8162559004?pwd=MWNRWTlGdXhLM3ZHV3hmaUY5Z0syZz09, passcode H55P73.
