May 14, 1946 – January 4, 2022
Wendy W. Prestfeldt, 75, of Murray, KY, died Tuesday, January 4, at the Murray Calloway County Hospital Hospice. She was born May 14, 1946, in Sheridan, Wyoming, to Darrell and Rosabelle Westrick.
She worked a number of years as a retail manager but spent most of her life as a homemaker with a variety of interests, which included working with miniature houses and villages, doing puzzles, and extensive reading. Decorating the house for Christmas was something she looked forward to every year and she took particular pride in decorating the Christmas tree. She very much enjoyed attending plays at the Community Theatre Playhouse in the Park where she and her husband were dedicated season ticket holders. She also had an exceptional affinity for animals.
But most of all she enjoyed being with family, most especially her grandchildren, which was difficult given the nature of her husband's work which required living in a variety of places including California, Berlin, Texas and finally Kentucky. Through the years her spiritual home remained Sheridan, where she always enjoyed vacationing during the summer.
Mrs. Prestfeldt is survived by her husband Carl; daughters Lara Arnold and husband Wayne of Loveland, Colorado; Kathryn Smelser and husband Marc of Bisbee, Arizona; and Marguerite Prestfeldt of Ellicott City, Maryland; brothers Darrell Westrick and wife Mary of Severna Park, Maryland; and Rick Westrick and wife Linda of Spokane, Washington; and eight grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
A celebration of life service will be held late next summer in Sheridan, Wyoming, at a time yet to be determined.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Alzheimer's Association, 6100 Dutchman's Lane #401, Louisville, Kentucky 40205 and to the Murray, KY Community Theatre Playhouse in the Park, 701 Gil Hopson Drive, Murray, Kentucky 42071.
