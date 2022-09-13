November 8, 1927 - September 9, 2022
Wilhelmine ‘Ann’ (Bailey) Barnett passed away on September 9th, 2022. Ann was born on November 8th, 1927. She lived a long and very fulfilled life.
She married Faires Barnett on December 23th, 1948. They lived in and around the Sheridan area their entire married life. In Sheridan, they raised their three children: Gurden, Alan and Fairan Barnett. Ann was preceded in death by her parents and all three of her siblings.
Ann is survived by her son Gurden (Barbara) Barnett, their daughter Lindsey (Casey) Knopik and granddaughter Cassidy; her son Alan Barnett, his sons Anthony and Ty (fiancée Debra) Barnett; and her daughter Fairan (Keith) Cady.
Ann asked her family to spread her ashes with her late husband Faires. She also requested no formal funeral be held on her behalf. The family would like any remembrances to be made in Ann’s name to The Green House Living of Sheridan, 2311 Shirley Drive, Sheridan, Wyoming 82801.