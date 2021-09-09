August 25, 1927 - September 7, 2021
William Allen “Bill” Grimm, 94, passed away in Sheridan, WY at Sheridan VA Medical Center on Tuesday, September 7, 2021.
Bill was born in Lincoln, NE on August 25, 1927. He attended school in Nebraska and Colorado. Bill married Myrna Ficke, they were married for 73 years, had 3 children, 5 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions in William’s name may be made to: First United Methodist Church, 215 W. Works St, Sheridan, WY 82801 or Sheridan Senior Center, (The Hub on Smith) 211 Smith St, Sheridan, WY 82801.
No services will be held. Online condolences may be written at www.championfh.com.