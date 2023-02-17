October 10, 1956 – February 9, 2023
William (Bill) Albert Harrison, 66, of Sheridan passed away Thursday, February 9th 2023 at Billings Clinic following a brief illness.
Bill was born October 10, 1956 to David Joseph and Annie Marie Harrison in Sheridan, Wyoming. He graduated from Sheridan High School in 1976 and began his career as a handyman and custodian for Sheridan County School District #2.
Bill enjoyed spending time outside...fishing, hunting, playing cards, eating chili dogs, drinking Pepsi, and watching Nascar. He loved kids and spent many hours playing on the floor, changing diapers, and playing hide and seek. Family was important to Bill and he enjoyed spending time with them. He will be greatly missed.
Bill is preceded in death by his parents David and Annie, sisters Peggy, JoAn, Kathy, and his brother Tom. He is survived by numerous neices and nephews, and many great friends.
The family will hold a gathering for family and friends on Sunday, February 19th at 1:00 pm at 1978 Double Eagle Drive in Sheridan. Food will be served.