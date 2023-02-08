June 12, 1958 – February 5, 2023
William “Bill” Andrew Bergstad, age 64 was called to his heavenly home on February 5th, 2023.
Bill was born June 12, 1958 to Sally Harris and Roland John Thomas Bergstad. He was the only brother to his two sisters and loved telling the stories of his escapades with his sisters and how he loved to tease them.
Bill graduated from Whitehall High School. He loved those years as an athlete and was a little bit of a rebel. Bill was known for his quick sense of humor, his teasing manner and his love for others!
Bill married the love of his life, Carol in September 1995. They raised 4 amazing children together. Bill loved his family and was fiercely protective of them. His love for his family knew no bounds. They were his pride and joy! His passion and love for his family was matched only by his love for Christ. He served as Pastor of Set Free Ministries in Townsend since 2018. Bill's heart's desire was to love others and to share the same love and hope he had found in his relationship with Christ with others. He was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, son, brother, uncle and pastor. His love for life and for others touched the heart of everyone who knew him. He will forever be in our hearts and never forgotten.
Bill is survived by his wife Carol, 4 children: Thomas Robert Bergstad of Kalispell, James Cole Bergstad, Amanda Faith Bergstad, Justin Andrew Bergstad, all of Townsend and 3 grandchildren. He is also survived by his precious mother, Sally Harris-Crawford of Townsend, 2 sisters, Kathy Gibson of Sugar City, Idaho and Laurie Lacey of Butte, MT.
He is preceded in death by his father, Roland John Thomas Bergstad