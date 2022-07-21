May 7, 1939 - July 19, 2022
William "Bill" Hein, resident of Sheridan, Wyoming, passed away on July 19, 2022 at home with his loving wife Charlotte by his side at the age of 83 years.
He was born May 7, 1939 in Sheridan, WY to Clifford and Elsie Hein. He served in the Air Force at a young age; before marrying his wife Charlotte in 1962. William then attended the University of Wyoming achieving his degree in Agriculture and Animal Husbandry while proudly working as a Deputy Sheriff. William and Charlotte moved throughout different states with different career opportunities and ended up retiring from the Oil Field spending their summers in Sheridan, WY and their winters in Wickenburg, AZ.
William was best known for his incredible sense of humor, kind heart, stories from all his life's past and a wealth of knowledge of western history.
He loved spending his winters in Arizona exploring the desert and enjoyed being home in the summer enjoying the Big Horn Mountains. William loved being a grandpa to all his grandkids and great grandkids. He also loved spending time with his family and many dear friends that he valued beyond measures but most importantly he loved being married to his bride Charlotte of 60 years which was celebrated with family and friends before his passing.
He was preceded by his parents Clifford and Elsie Hein, daughter Dershie Hein, and brother-in-law Robert Ernst.
He will be sadly missed by wife Charlotte Hein, his daughter Deanna (Steve) Misulich, his grandchildren, Jessica (Zack), Tyanna, Jacquelyn (Pete), Kallie, William, Jerred, Jenna, Zaffary (Donald), and Zaneisha, his great grandchildren, Jayden, Jorden, Addie, Brayven, Vince, Lily, Shylynn, Lynnsey, ZeDrik, and Zaxen, his sister Linda Ernst, his brother Ed Hein, and many other nieces and nephews.
Private Services will be held for family and friends.
Memorial donations may be made to St Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Online condolences may be written at www.sheridanfuneral.com. Arrangements are under the care of Sheridan Funeral Home.