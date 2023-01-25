August 1, 1951 – January 21, 2023
William “Bill” Wiget, formerly of Sheridan, passed away January 21, 2023, in Kennewick, WA after a brief illness.
Bill was the second of seven children born to Howard and Ottillia “Sis” Wiget. He made his entrance into the world on August 1, 1951, in Los Angeles, CA. He married Cathy Mengelos in Seattle, WA in 1976. They were blessed with three children: Sarah, Adam and Sam. Bill served in the Navy and worked for Burlington Northern Railroad for more than 30 years before retiring.
Since he was young, Bill has always loved making people laugh. He delighted in playing practical jokes on his siblings, making people laugh with his antics, doing magic tricks to entertain family and friends and loved to make music by playing the spoons. He enjoyed cooking and putting his culinary talents to use at home, summer church camp and special occasions for his church friends.
He was a lifelong fan of hockey and baseball…a diehard fan of the Kings and Dodgers. As a boy, he and his brother David, along with boys from the neighborhood, played hockey in the alley with homemade sticks, pucks and goal net.
Bill had a tender heart and was always ready to lend a helping hand to those in need. He made many friends through his involvement with AA.
He is predeceased by his parents, his ex-wife Cathy, his daughter Sarah and nephew Richard Huff.
He is survived by his sons: Adam Wiget (companion Polly) of Kennewick, WA and Sam Wiget of Pinehurst, ID, son-in-law Mike Wilson of Kennewick, WA; his siblings: Ruth (Ed) Salvatore, Ellen Huff and Joanne (Randy) Nall of Grants Pass, OR, Mary (Bill) Allen of Palmdale, CA, David (Jan) Wiget of Simi, CA and Lori (Robert) Moore of Hacienda Heights; granddaughter Ellie Marie and numerous nephews, nieces, cousins and friends.
Bill was an active member in the family business founded by his mother, Sis Wiget, with the sole objective to spread more love in the world.
In lieu of flowers or donations to charity, his family asks that you remember Bill for the kind, loving man he was and in remembrance of him please spread a little love in your corner of the world.
Bill will be cremated, and his ashes sprinkled in the Puget Sound. A Celebration of Life and Scattering of Ashes to be announce at a future date.