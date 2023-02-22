June 16, 1942 – February 18, 2023
William Byron Haley, 80, of Sheridan, WY, passed away on February 18, 2023 in Sheridan surrounded by his children.
Per Williams request, there will be no funeral services held.
William “Bill” Haley was born in Roundup, MT to Lawrence Haley and Margaret E. Melton on June 16,1942. He graduated from Roundup High School in Roundup, MT (1961). Following high school, Bill served as a “Hospitalman” in the U.S Navy from 1961 - 1967 during the Vietnam War era. He was assigned to the hospital at the Naval Air Station at Lemoore, CA as hospital corpsman in aviation medicine providing physicals to pilots. Later, he was accepted to neuropsychiatric technician school at the Oakland Naval Hospital in Oakland, CA and then transferred to San Diego where he was honorably discharged from the Navy.
Following his service, Bill attended Mesa Junior College and then Bowling Green State University in Bowling Green, OH. Bill had a love of learning which drew him back to school many times over the years. As a result, he held several bachelor’s degrees and his Master of Science in Counseling. Bill worked as a respiratory therapist for 15 years. Following that, he worked as a teacher, a water treatment operator in the power industry, as well as a counselor.
Bill loved the mountains and made his way back west as soon as life allowed. He loved horses and was never happier than when he was riding a horse in his beloved mountains. Other activities he enjoyed were bowling, softball, and riding in rodeos. Most of all, he loved his kids and would tell anyone who would listen all about them and their families and why he was so proud of them. He never missed a game or recital and was known for being the one in the stands cheering and making lots of noise with his cow bell.
Bill is preceded in death by his father, Lawrence Haley, and his mother Margaret E. Melton.
Bill is survived by his children, daughter Marty L. Cook, Kevin; son Richard R. Haley, Kristin; son Aaron J. Haley, Jaime; daughter Melissa A. Cain Brian; his 12 grandchildren; and his sister, Ella Ruth Cahoon.
The family of William wishes to extend our sincere thanks to Kane Funeral Home, Diane Haley, and Bill Gain for all the help they gave him the last few years, the VA home health care team, The Hub on Smith (Sheridan Senior Center), and the Sheridan Department of Veteran Affairs along with their incredible care staff at The Mountain View Living Center and Rehabilitation Facility, especially those who care for hospice patients.
Online condolences may be written at www.kanefuneral.com.
Kane Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements.