Bill McIntyre, 77, of Kaycee, died Thursday at the Billings Clinic in Billings, Montana. Funeral services will be held Saturday, Dec. 18 at 2 p.m. at the Harold Jarrard Park Building in Kaycee with Reverend Danny Davis officiating. Visitation will be held at the Harness Funeral Home Chapel on Friday from 1-9 p.m. and Saturday at the HJP from noon until 1:30 p.m. Interment will be in the Kaycee Cemetery with graveside services to follow the funeral. Donations in Bill's memory may be made to the Hoof Prints of the Past Museum in care of the Harness Funeral Home at 351 N. Adams in Buffalo.