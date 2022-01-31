Today

Windy with a mix of clouds and sun. High 48F. Winds NW at 25 to 35 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 mph.

Tonight

Partly cloudy and windy this evening. Cloudy with diminishing winds late. Low near 15F. Winds NW at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.

Tomorrow

Cloudy skies. A few flurries or snow showers possible. High 22F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.