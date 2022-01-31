February 5, 1945 – December 29, 2021
William Norton Brown of Cortez, CO died Wed., December 29, 2021 at Mercy Medical Center in Durango, CO. He was born to Chuck and Marian Brown of Sheridan, Wyoming on Feb. 5, 1945. Bill attended Coffeen Elementary School and graduated from Sheridan High School in 1963.
Bill was proceeded in death by his parents and his sister, Alex-Cine Napolitano.Bill is survived by his two children, Marcy Loukili and Brian Brown, his granddaughter, Shaima Loukili, brother, Larry Small (Jill), nephews, John & Chris Small and Robby Napolitano. nieces, Angie Stanley and Rhome Napolitano, great niece Livvy Stanley and great nephews, Jack Stanley and Noah Napolitano.
Bill moved to Cortez, CO in 1993 where he served as a loan officer, retiring from Citizens State Bank. He served his community through various organizations - a few mentionable, Special Olympics where he volunteered coaching and supported his niece, Cortez Chamber and Kiwanis - the man would literally beat the streets to sell you a duck ticket for Escalante Days! Bill served several years coordinating and even emceeing the annual Kiwanis Gala, their biggest fundraising event of the year.
One of Bill’s many loves was gardening. He had an extraordinary green thumb and spent most of his free time growing tasty veggies and tending to the soil. His other hobbies included golfing, fishing and driving the county roads taking in the beauty of the SW, CO scenery. During his youth, Bill played in bands for over 20 years, Country and Rock. He played the drums, guitar, bass and piano and couldn’t read a lick of music!
Bill Brown was well known and loved - his presence will truly be missed. To know Bill is to love Bill. The world is a better place because of him.
A memorial will be held for Bill on Feb. 5, 2021 at the Elk’s lodge in Cortez from 1pm - 3pm.