June 15, 1978 - February 23, 2021
William (Will) Edward Hoffman passed into his Father’s arms on February 23, 2021. He came into this world on June 15, 1978, to Terry and Diane Hoffman. Will is survived by his father Terry Hoffman (Cowely, Wyo) mother Diane Hoffman (Story, Wyo) daughter Jenna Hoffman (Sheridan Wyo) son Ethan Hoffman (Sheridan, Wyo) brother Wes Hoffman, sister Sarah Anderson (Gillette, Wyo) Alisha Hoffman (Sheridan, Wyo) along with aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews and many friends.
He was born in Lovell, Wyoming and lived in Deaver until the family moved to Story in 1987. There he grew up with his older brother Wes and younger sister Sarah. Will was a full of life person who had a love for the outdoors. This fueled his passion for dirt bikes, fishing, camping and jeeping.
In 1999, his world changed when he welcomed his daughter, Jenna, into the world. They bonded over early morning coffee before work and school, riding dirt bikes and fishing. She shared the same daredevil, no fear attitude which paved the way for their connection and relationship. In 2001 his family grew again when his dream of having a son came true and he greeted his son, Ethan. Their bond and relationship revolved around mechanics, welding and motocross. Their dedication to hard work and craftsmanship led Ethan to take interest in the paving business Will established.
When he was not operating a business, he loved to dirt bike in the summers and snow machine in the winter. He had a strong excitement for life and lived it to the fullest. He was never one to back down from a challenge, all while having a kind heart and giving soul. Will's legacy will live on in the hearts of those who were blessed to have known him.
A celebration of life will be held at the Story Women's Club on Monday, March 1, 2021 at 2 p.m. Champion Funeral Home has been entrusted with local arrangements. Online condolences may be written at www.championfh.com.