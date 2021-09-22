March 13, 1951 - September 14, 2021
Willis Eaton Pelissier III, 70, passed away on Tuesday, September 14, 2021, at Sheridan Memorial Hospital in Sheridan. Willis was born on March 13, 1951, in Sheridan to Willis E. Pelissier Jr. and Patricia Kelley Pelissier. He graduated from Sheridan High School in 1969 and was the president of his senior class.
Willis lived his entire life in Sheridan, other than for a few years outside Dayton on the Little Tongue River as a child. He proudly served as a firefighter for the city of Sheridan from 1978 until he retired in 1999. He also diligently worked at other occupations, including roofing buildings, baling hay, grounds keeping, driving a school bus, and perhaps most fitting for his personality, delivering flowers.
Willis enjoyed playing golf at the Kendrick Golf Course and riding his Harley-Davidson motorcycle, and he also appreciated the kind service and camaraderie he received from the staff and regulars at the Silver Spur. Willis will be missed by many friends and remembered for his kindness, humor, and willingness to help others.
Willis is survived by his sister, Kelley Pelissier and brother-in-law, Kevin Frederick, of Cheyenne, and his niece, Chloe Frederick, of Jackson. Also surviving are his first cousins, the Husmans (Pete, Mike, and Nancy). He was preceded in death by his parents, his stepmother, Barbara, and his beloved basset hounds.
Willis requested no services, but his friends will undoubtedly gather informally to share their memories.
Memorials contributions to honor Willis may be made to the donor’s choice.
Online condolences can be made to www.sheridanfuneral.com. Arrangements are under the care of Sheridan Funeral Home.