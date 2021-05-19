October 26, 1927 – May 8, 2021
Wilma Jean Edmundson, 93, peacefully died on Saturday, May 8, 2021 at Sheridan Memorial Hospital. Jean was born on October 26, 1927 in Wheatland, WY to Frank and Wauneta Terry. She graduated from Wheatland High School in 1945. Upon graduation from high school, she traveled to Washington DC to work for the Census Bureau. While there in Washington DC she met the love of her life, Charlie Edmundson, on a blind date. Jean and Charlie were united in marriage in Wheatland, WY at the Muleshoe Ranch on October 12, 1947. They celebrated 53 years of marriage.
For many years they lived in Casper, WY where they raised their four children, then decided to move to Sheridan, WY in 1975. Jean was employed by School District 2 as an administrative assistant, and she retired in 1993. Jean and Charlie met some of their dearest friends through square dancing and their travels to Canada and Alaska. They also enjoyed hunting, camping and fishing in the Bighorns.
Jean attended Grace Baptist Church and so enjoyed the Ladies Bible Study group. She was also a member of an investment club and The Red Hat Society. She was an ardent reader and loved participating at the Library Book Review Club. She loved being with family and friends, playing games and cards. Her favorite card game was “Hand and Foot”. She was thrilled to meet her youngest great grandson Lucas a few weeks before her death.
Jean is survived by her brother Clarence Terry, her sister-in-law Sarah Edmundson, her children: Terry (Mike) Bochmann, Tom (Suzanne) Edmundson, Charlene (Bobby) Bullock and Mary Edmundson. Her grandchildren: Michele, Joey (Heather), Erika (Kurt), Natalie (Jose), and Cole. Great grandchildren: Jax, Kimber, Chase, Rhett, Lucas and a great granddaughter due in August. She had many nieces and nephews that she dearly loved.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband Charlie.
A private Memorial Service will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial to the Sheridan County Library Foundation at 335 W. Alger, Sheridan, WY 82801 in memory of Wilma Jean Edmundson or a charity of your choice.
Online condolences can be made to www.sheridanfuneral.com. Arrangements are under the care of Sheridan Funeral Home.