Winthrop O. "Wink" Lund Jan 18, 2023

Winthrop O. "Wink" Lund, 84, formerly of Sheridan, died in Florida on Dec. 15, 2022. Cremation has taken place. Lund will be buried in the Sheridan Elks Cemetery at a later date. Champion Funeral Home has been entrusted with local arrangements.

Tags Winthrop O. "wink" Lund Champion Funeral Home