Wyatt Thomas McMahon, 35, passed away at the Sheridan Memorial Hospital on Monday, November 1, 2021.
Wyatt was born on January 25, 1986, in Susanville, CA where his dad worked for the Dept. of Corrections. In 1998, when his dad was medically retired from the corrections department the family moved to Buffalo, WY. Wyatt was living in Sheridan, WY with his long time partner, Becky Folline and his son Elijah McMahon. He is also survived by his mom, Deb from Buffalo, brother, Guthrie and family from Mountain Home AFB, ID. He was preceded in death by his father, Tom and grandparents.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 2:00 pm on Friday, November 5, 2021 at Kane Funeral Home.
Due to the sudden death of Wyatt, donations may be made to the Bank of Buffalo or Bank of Sheridan in his name to help with burial expenses.
