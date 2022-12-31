October 22, 1919 – December 24, 2022
Wyla Elaine Loomis passed away peacefully on December 24 in Sheridan, Wyoming, surrounded by her sons and eldest granddaughter. Wyla was born on October 22, 1919 in Indianola, Iowa.
She grew up in the St. Charles/ New Virginia area on a farm owned by her parents, Edgar and Sylvia Jacobs. In 1941 Wyla married Wendell Loomis in Indianola, Iowa, but moved to Wyoming shortly after to start a long and colorful life. They lived on Prairie Dog road for some time working on the Ralph Wiley ranch before moving to Big Horn to run a dairy owned by Golete Gallatin. The Gallatin Ranch owned registered Brown Swiss which Wendell helped to show at many shows around the western United States.
In 1946 Wyla and Wendell moved to the main ranch house where Wendell served as the ranch foreman. The dairy was sold in 1954 and the ranch became a cow calf operation with Hereford cattle. Wyla cooked three meals a day for two to three hired men plus her family until she and Wendell purchased the cattle and machinery and leased the ranch. They continued to ranch for themselves until they sold the cattle and machinery and retired outside of Big Horn on 13 acres and the dream home they designed and built.
Wyla helped her husband and sons build a cabin in the Big Horn Mountains which provided many wonderful experiences building and enjoying the cabin.
Wyla was heavily involved in the Big Horn Women’s Club and the Rebecca Lodge serving as President and was an active member for many years.
After Mr. Gallatin died his daughter Beatrice Beuf took over ownership of the ranch. Wyla became a confidant for Mrs Beuf and worked for her for many years. One of the highlights of her life was being selected to help cook for Queen Elizabeth II of England when she visited the Sheridan area in 1984. She had the opportunity to have a private meeting with the Queen and treasured a picture signed by the Queen wherever she happened to reside.
Wyla was preceded in death by Wendell in 2004 and by her three brothers, Donald, Leonard and Marion and her sister Ellen Taylor. She is survived by her two sons, Dennis and Marion (daughter-in-law Judi), her 4 grandchildren, 10 great grandchildren and one great, great grandchild.
A public viewing/visitation will be held on Thursday, January 5, 2023 from 5-7 pm at Champion Funeral Home, 244 S. Brooks St. Services will be held at the Champion Funeral Home on January 6th at 10:00 AM, with interment to follow at the Big Horn Cemetery. There will be a reception after interment at the Big Horn Women’s Club, 314 S. 2nd St., Big Horn. In lieu of flowers please send any contribution to the Big Horn Women’s club or a charity of your choice. Online condolences may be written at www.championfh.com.