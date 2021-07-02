Yvonne “Vonnie” Reimers Crackenberger, 67, of Sheridan, died Friday, June 18, 2021, at home surrounded by her loving family.
A Viewing will be from 1 to 6 p.m., Friday, July 2, 2021, at Sheridan Funeral Home, 1423 O’Dell Court, Sheridan, WY. Funeral Services are at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 3, 2021, at the First Christian Church with Pastor Doug Goodwin officiating, Interment will follow in the Sheridan Municipal Cemetery. Please join family for a reception at the church fellowship hall after the burial.
