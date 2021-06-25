Yvonne “Vonnie” Reimers Crackenberger
July 3, 1953 - June 18, 2021
Vonnie was born July 3, 1953, in Sheridan, Wyoming, to Bernard “Phil” and Frances Reimers, and passed away on June 18, 2021. She was a loving mother, grandmother, wife, sister, auntie and friend. She was the third of six children born to this marriage. She attended Linden School and Sheridan High School. Her family lived on Whitney Street, and used to ride bikes, trikes, and go barefoot on the snow down Whitney hill in the winter. Her brothers will tell you she had a mean left hook.
Vonnie married Bill Caskey on October 30, 1971, and together they had two daughters, Carey and Billie. They later divorced but remained lifelong friends and raised their daughters together often going to family gatherings, camping, fishing, and many other activities with their children and respective spouses. In later years, she loved going over to wrap wild game, and hear the tall tales of the hunters while hanging out in dad’s shop. Their friendship and love for one another was a gift they gave all five of us girls throughout our lives because even though they weren’t together…mom’s kids were dad’s kids too, and it shows in the respect and love that we all have for them, but also how that shaped all of our lives. Mom, Dad, and Andy came together and made sure we were all loved and taken care of, and that was something Mom was extremely proud of. What an amazing example she set as a mom, a friend, and so much more to so many whose lives she touched.
When Carey and Billie were little, she would sew matching dresses, made to fit, for them for Christmas and Easter. She loved to take them to the park for ice cream, and the information center for swimming when there was a playground and pond to play. It was on one of those occasions, she met her friend Lydia and her daughter Keelie, and they became quick friends. They enjoyed taking the three girls to Pamida, buying paddles with the ball attached by a rubber band, then going to the car and pulling the ball off saying if we got out of hand, we would get the paddle to our behinds. They remained lifelong friends, and Lydia even became Vonnie’s sister-in-law marrying one of her brothers and having another child, Jerad.
On November 21, 1981, Vonnie married Andy B. Hando, and with that marriage came two stepdaughters Krissy and Eva, and a new baby Bobbie. Raising five daughters was a blessing and joy for mom. She loved her girls fiercely and worked hard to provide for them. They enjoyed fishing, camping, and hunting together. She once told the four oldest girls she didn’t care if the President of the United States called and needed a ride home, they better be home by midnight or they were grounded. She loved to go rock hunting with Bobbie, and often would find random rocks throughout the years on other adventures to bring home to give her. Friends of all her girls came to call her “the Momma,” a nickname she would smile at and cherished.
Vonnie went back to college in her late 30’s and received an associate degree from Sheridan College, which she was very proud of earning a little over a month before she turned 40. She became a grandma instantly in 1994 with the addition of Tessa and Travis who lovingly referred to her as Gramham, and additionally became a great-grandma to her first great grandchild, Austin, who calls her his favorite ever GGMa. Her heart became even fuller with the arrival of granddaughter Madison, followed by Johnny Dean, and then the surprise of the twins Lee and Leah. She spent a great deal of time with all of them in her retirement and would often say how she missed them even after being with them the day before. She loved to buy them books, do crafts and tie-dye with them, and just watch them play and grow. She especially enjoyed watching Madison at her Christmas concerts, dance recitals, and gymnastics tournaments.
Vonnie married Curt Crackenberger on March 2, 2011, and remained married to him until her passing. They enjoyed drives to car shows around the state of Wyoming and Montana, drives to Buffalo or the Big Horn Mountains for a slice of pie or a cinnamon roll. They even won a competition in Memphis, Tennessee, and earned the honor of driving up for a picture in their car in front of Graceland. They also enjoyed yard saling on Saturdays and going out to eat with friends and family.
She worked at Marion Daycare Center in her younger years, and went on to work at the Children’s Center, Holiday Inn, Westates Construction, and eventually landed at the Wyoming Girls School until her retirement in 2017. While working with children and teenage girls throughout her life was an honor and love for her, her greatest honor was taking care of her dad, Phil, and stepmom, Daisy (Barnes) Reimers who had been together since the 70s. She prided herself on giving something back to her parents who loved and supported her in all she accomplished in her life.
Her greatest joy was her girls and grandbabies and being around her family was always very special and important to her. She didn’t miss a birthday, anniversary, or any opportunity to give a card, a hug, a cake, candy, or share in a celebration for one of her kids. She was known for how she cooked ramen noodles perfectly, her made to order omelets, the chili and cinnamon rolls, chicken and dumplings, and the taco feasts. She had a special relationship with all her grandchildren and great grandchildren and loved to run through the sprinklers with them. She was small and mighty, but she could dish back what anyone gave, and had no qualms about giving her sons-in-law a lot of grief in fun even with dirty words coming out if they got her good.
She disliked shoes immensely pretty much all her life and could be found outside in winter shoveling the sidewalk in her flipflops. In summertime, she would make sure to rid her lawn of any sign of a dandelion. She was very proud of her nieces and nephews and enjoyed any opportunity to be a part of their graduations, weddings, or whatever event she could attend to be around them. Mom dedicated her life and love to others always and had the biggest heart imaginable.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Frances Durham, Phil Reimers, and Daisy Reimers, nephew Steven Reimers, son-in-law Brett Brady, niece Michelle Stevens, and several family members and friends.
She is survived by her husband, Curt Crackenberger, her three daughters Carey Harp, Billie Lieuallen, and Bobbie Hando; her sons-in-law, Marv Harp and John Lieuallen; her grandchildren Tessa (Jacob) Morgan, Travis Harp, and Madison, Johnny Dean, Lee, and Leah Lieuallen; her great-grandchildren, Austin, Liberty, and Copper-Lynn; her siblings Rod (Mary) Reimers and their children Doug and Suzie, Irene (Curt) Sessions, and their son T.J., Terry (Debbie) Reimers, and their children Jerad and Melanie; Russ (Roberta) Reimers, and their children Phil, Robert, Frances, Victoria, and Alex; Mike (Tammy) Reimers, and their children Mitch, Rachel, Elizabeth, and Freddie, Kaleb; her stepdaughters, Krissy (Jason) Kosma and Eva (Joe) Francis, and their children Stosh, Brianna, Abbie, and Sheldon Kosma, Josh, Cameron, Jada, and Madeline Francis; nieces and nephew Lisa Floate, Walter Floate, and Renay Stevens, and many great nieces and nephews, cousins and other family members.
