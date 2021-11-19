Today

A mix of clouds and sun. High 52F. Winds light and variable.

Tonight

Cloudy with occasional showers overnight. Low 34F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.

Tomorrow

Cloudy early with partial sunshine expected late. A few flurries or snow showers possible. High 46F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.