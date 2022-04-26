Zoe Ollene Estes Slinkman

Today

Sunshine and clouds mixed. High 68F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph.

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 38F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.

Tomorrow

Partly cloudy skies during the morning hours will give way to occasional showers in the afternoon. High 63F. NNW winds shifting to E at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.