The White Swan barber shop owned and operated by Ron Charlson since 1987 reeks of history. A step through the door at 221 N. Main St. is a trip into the past. The shop still has the ambiance of an old-time barber shop that opened its doors early in the last century.
The White Swan opened its doors in the new Halbert block of Sheridan in January 1906. According to early newspaper notices, its owner, J. H. Shelton, had been in the barbering business in Sheridan since as early as 1903. He was first in business with a partner named Bert Chambers. The business was advertised as “Chambers and Shelton, shaving parlors.”
For whatever reason, Shelton struck out on his own in July 1905 and opened a new shop in a former cigar store operated by A. C. Heidt. He was only there for about six months before the local newspaper announced that Shelton would move his barber shop to the new Halbert block in January 1906. He did do that as there was an announcement in the newspaper that: “The White Swan barber shop in the new Halbert block is the place to find J. H. Shelton.” It has been there ever since.
So, the chain of events leading up to when the White Swan barber shop came into existence is, if newspaper accounts are to be believed, pretty certain. What is not certain is how the business came to be called “The White Swan.”
One theory was the shop had been started by two people named White and Swan. That has been disproved by newspaper accounts. Another was that the shop was named after White Swan, one of six Crow scouts who were with Custer’s Seventh Cavalry. White Swan was wounded and severely disabled after he fought with Major Reno and in some circles became something of a celebrity. In fact, in 1903, the Sheridan Post reported White Swan was in town as a guest of Herbert Coffeen and there was a display about White Swan in Coffeen’s store window. White Swan died in 1904. Could it be Shelton named his barber shop in memory of White Swan?
Or did Shelton just pull the name out of thin air? Alas, we will probably never know.
Physically, the shop has seen but few changes over the last 115 years or so. Charlson has made some modifications. Over time he lowered the original 12-foot ceiling, changed some paneling, put in a new floor and changed out one sink.
John Driskell, who owned the shop from 1936 to about 1981 or 1982, made a few other changes. While the back counter and two of the mirrors are thought to be original, Driskell had to change out two other mirrors and installed four sinks (one of which had to be changed out by Charlson later.)
For many years, at least since 1925, there was a beauty parlor in the back of the shop. In 1925, an advertisement in the Sheridan Journal advertised the “White Swan Barber Shop and Beauty Parlor” and listed Mrs. Verne Smith as the operator. This contradicts a statement by John Driskill that when he bought the business in 1936 there were two bathtubs in the backroom but that he took them out and installed a beauty parlor. The beauty parlor part of the business ceased to exist in May 2000 when Greta Kuta, the owner, retired.
Perhaps the most significant historical items in the shop are the barber chairs. In 1936, Driskell bought four barber chairs. At the time they were used and about 15 years old, so today they are approximately 100 years old. The significance of the chairs is that they were manufactured by the Emil J. Paidar Company of Chicago. Paidar manufactured barber chairs and other barbering equipment from the early 20th century until the 1970s. At one point Paidar was the nation’s top manufacturer and had a 70% share of the market in the 1950s.
Paidar was known for the quality of its chairs, a factor which may have contributed to the eventual demise of the company. The chairs were of such quality that they never had to be replaced. A testament to that is that Ron’s chairs, which he has now owned for about 35 years, have only had to be serviced once in that time and they still work perfectly. Consider this. Charlson knows that he has seated more than 118,000 people in his chair for haircuts. He has owned the chair for about one-third of its life, so who knows how many people have sat in the chair for haircuts? Charlson speculates that upward of half a million bottoms could have graced this barbering throne in its lifetime. And it still stands proudly and functions perfectly.
Not original to the shop, but a definite contribution to barbering history, are glass cases that Charlson installed on the wall. The display showcases part of his collection of over 100 antique straight razors. Included in the collection are three that are especially significant to Charlson. They belonged to his grandfather and both of his wife’s grandfathers.
Ron Charlson is nearing the end of his 34-year barbering career as the owner of the 115-year-old White Swan. The business is currently for sale. Let’s wish Ron Charlson good luck in his forthcoming retirement and thank him for maintaining one of the historic treasures of Sheridan. And let’s hope that whoever the new owner is will be a willing steward of one of Sheridan’s enduring legacies.