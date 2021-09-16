Did you ever have something happen that was mortifying in the moment, but you knew it would make a good story later? Well, not only did that happen to 15-year-old Rosa-Maye Kendrick in 1913, but she then had to confess and tell her mother what she’d done. And thanks to her family keeping her letters, it’s a story that’s still being retold over 100 years later.
Rosa-Maye’s father was John Kendrick, who’d soon go on to be governor of Wyoming and a three term U.S. senator. He and her mother, Eula, had been building their new mansion in Sheridan for the past five years. Four months after this letter was written, they’d finally get to move into the home they named “Trail End.”
But in early February 1913, Rosa-Maye’s parents were out of town and she and her younger brother Manville were staying with someone named “Miss Anna.” St. Peter’s Episcopal Church — on the corner of Tschirgi and Loucks Streets — had been built a year prior, and Rosa-Maye and Miss Anna wanted to go hear the new organ being played.
They decided to take the trolley downtown and since it was dark out, Rosa-Maye took her brother’s “little cap pistol,” presumably to feel more secure. Manville had told her that it wasn’t loaded but that there were three shells in it that had already been shot.
Once on the trolley, Rosa-Maye took out the gun “and was playing with it, when BANG!!! It went off. There were just a few people in the car and they all jumped and looked my way and began to laugh, and I just nearly died laughing.”
They got off the trolley at the corner of Loucks, and as they walked to the concert, they kept thinking the smell of the gun powder was still very strong. They went into the church and realized that now others were smelling something, too. In fact, several people got up and started searching for a fire.
Miss Anna just happened to reach over to her own coat and felt that it was warm, so she drew out Rosa-Maye’s fur muff — or handwarmer — from under the coat and realized it was smoking. Miss Anna immediately took the muff outside and when it hit a draft of air, “it was smoking like a chimney.” She tried putting it out with snow, but when that didn’t work, she stuck it in a tub full of water.
Rosa-Maye told her mother that it just spoiled the whole evening for her, and that she felt she was all to blame. Later in the letter she admits that she “did feel terribly, though it was funny.” And, if her mother did decide that Rosa-Maye needed a new muff, would she get her one with tails on it? “I don’t want an expensive one at all, just something to last the winter out. And even then I don’t know whether I deserve it.”
So let that be a lesson to us all — if you’re going to play with a cap gun on public transportation, at least make sure you don’t set your winter accessories on fire.