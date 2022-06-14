Those of us who work in therapy all have a common goal: to help our patients be as functional as possible and live their best lives.
However, there are many people in the world, in our country, in our state, in our town and in our neighborhoods that live with permanent challenges. Inclusivity is a hot topic, as well it should be, and we have an opportunity to further the conversation and create something really great in our community that will help include those of us who live with permanent physical or cognitive disabilities.
Sheridan is known for its amazing parks and walking paths, and it’s one of the things I appreciate most about living here: the opportunity to get out and enjoy our town. However, for many people with mobility issues, especially children, accessing the play equipment and having an opportunity to interact with other more mobile children is often very difficult.
Fortunately, Sheridan Recreation District staff has been busy raising money and working on replacing the currently dilapidated Bondi Park (at Thorne-Rider Park) with a focus on making it truly accessible for kids with mobility issues. The new structure will be fully surfaced so people who use mobility aids such as wheelchairs, crutches or walkers will be able to access the structures. The structure itself will be ramped, as well, allowing people of all abilities the chance to get out and play.
Our rec district is doing a great job of promoting inclusivity and accessibility for our outdoor spaces, but they need help. Projects such as these are expensive, but the opportunity to provide access for all is well worth the price. To that point, if you have a little extra lying around and want to help build something better for our community, I know the rec district would be thrilled with your contribution. In addition, Advance Therapy is also fundraising for this project. If you would like to know more about that, give us a shout and we will fill you in.
Adaptive playgrounds such as Bondi Park are essential in our community. They allow kids (and adults) to more fully be a part of their community and access what many of us who are more mobile take for granted.