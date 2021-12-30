We often look at the New Year as an opportunity to make changes within our lives in some way, shape or form. That change could be financial, personal growth, how free time is spent or a health-related change. If you are making changes to your health in the new year, make 2022 the year of adding rather than subtracting.
If you’re planning to make a fitness goal, you’re already taking the first step toward making a change. What if, instead of making weight loss goals, we make goals centered around feeling strong, capable and confident? What if we make goals with the simple purpose of adding joy to our lives?
This year, we challenge you to table that ambiguous weight loss goal. Take a moment to think about an activity that you would like to do this year that seems out of reach to you right now. Your goal may be to be able to push your grandchild’s stroller to the park and play for an hour, or maybe to be able to get onto the floor to play with them. Maybe your goal is to complete a 5k or the Bighorn Mountain Wild and Scenic Trail Run. Other examples include completing a hike in the mountains or being able to climb the stairs at War Memorial Stadium to watch a game. Whatever meaningful goal you choose, make sure it adds to your life.
If you are adding a health and fitness goal to 2022, you should also look to add in quality food choices to properly fuel for them. Over the next few months, focus on adding whole foods that are nutrient-rich rather than calorie-rich and nutrient-poor. Add whole foods in their natural forms such as meats, vegetables, fruits, naturally occurring carbohydrates such as sweet potatoes, regular potatoes, quinoa and rice (not instant), wholesome dairy products and healthy fats.
By focusing on adding these foods to your daily intake, you most likely will minimize some of the more unhealthy processed foods. So, where do you start? Start by adding in a whole, nutrient-rich protein at breakfast, such as 2% or 5% Greek yogurt or two scrambled eggs. Add in hard-boiled eggs or a handful of raw almonds to a daily snack, rather than the vending machine choice of the day. Soon, by adding in some of these higher-quality foods, your food choices will transform into those nutrient-dense and real foods.
Happy new year. Make the year 2022 a year of adding health, fitness and quality food to your daily life.