Winter running can be a challenge. Cold weather, slick footing, darkness in the mornings and the evenings are all obstacles that stand out in the winter months.
Whether you are preparing for an upcoming race, or just want to add running to your workout schedule, this column will provide advice on how to make the best of winter running.
Make sure your clothes are the best fit for the conditions. Even in the cold, you are bound to sweat while on a run. In cold weather it is important to layer up. The first upper body layer, typically a T-shirt, should be a technical fabric. Wearing a moisture-wicking fabric rather than a cotton layer ensures that moisture does not get locked in closest to the skin, allowing you to stay warm longer.
Consider a long-sleeve T-shirt, or more insulated long-sleeve layer next. The next layer is variable depending on wind and cold. If it is windy, pick a wind breaker that can lock in the heat. If it is really cold, choosing a more insulated jacket that can potentially be shed later if you get too warm is a good idea.
Keeping the lower extremities warm is also important. Pick a pair of running shorts or compression shorts that are comfortable underneath a pair of pants. Though cotton will do the trick, a more technical material may be more comfortable. A slim fit pair may be preferable for longer runs. Running tights are also a good option paired with compression shorts depending on your distance and time goals.
When selecting shoes, taking traction into consideration is essential. In really slick conditions consider a traction device that can be secured to your shoes. Another option is fastening sheet metal screws to the bottom of your shoes. If you choose this option, make sure you test them first to ensure they don’t protrude through the shoe; typically a quarter or half inch screw will do the trick. My preference is a trail running shoe. They are already designed for additional grip and are less of a hassle than other options.
Many runners must choose between running in the dark of the morning or evening. If these are your options, wear a headlamp and reflective clothing. A headlamp makes you visible and allows more time to see obstacles ahead such as ice patches or snow drifts. Reflective clothing lets those driving by know you are on the road and can prevent close calls and accidents.
If given the opportunity, try running during your lunch hour. A dose of sunlight is healthy during the long winter months and can help with motivation if running in the dark is getting to you. Keeping wet wipes at work and selecting clothes that are easy to change in and out of can assist with a lunch time jaunt.
If you are looking for an event to kickstart your new year, consider signing up for the 2022 Resolution Run 5k Jan. 1 hosted by the Sheridan Recreation District. The 11 a.m. start time will allow you to recover from the night before and provides an opportunity to run at a warmer part of the day.