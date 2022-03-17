Dances, dinners and downtown festivities are some of the many ways that Sheridan has celebrated St. Patrick’s Day since the 1800s.
Touted as the “Irishman’s 4th of July,” papers advertised area St. Patrick’s Day balls as early as 1891. Dancing was insanely popular, and these St. Patrick’s Day parties gave the town another reason to celebrate. The balls were put on by all sorts of groups, from local firefighters to the Catholic Ladies Association, and from Company D of the National Guard to the Sheridan High School Alumni Association. Dances always featured live music with the band playing familiar Irish tunes.
Some of the dance locations included places we would still recognize today, such as the Sheridan Inn, the Elks Club and the Cady (at the corner of Main and Alger). Croghan’s Hall, Central Hall, I.O.O.F. Hall, Akin’s Opera House, and the Kirby Opera House may not be familiar names any longer but were all once popular local places to gather.
When the Catholic ladies gave their ball in 1908, they promised “real Irish music” from their orchestra, and stated that “All the Irish must come, and everyone else is invited.” Tickets were $1 each, and “extra ladies” were 25 cents.
Sheridan wasn’t the only town hosting St. Patrick’s-themed dances — the mining towns north of Sheridan joined in on the fun, too. The Carney Clover Club gave a dance in their schoolhouse, and the Monarch Miner’s Union threw a “Shamrock Ball.” In 1913, the Carney-Monarch Social Club gave a “Grand Masquerade Ball” in Carneyville and had a large number of attendees from Parkman and Deitz.
Not every holiday event had to be a dance, though. Many churches opted to have dinners, either in their church or in a member’s home. In 1912, the Methodist ladies hosted a St. Patrick’s Day box social for those 15 years of age and older at the church. This event consisted of women bringing a box lunch for two, and men bidding on the lunch — which meant that they were really bidding on a lunch date with the bringer of the box. This social was a fundraiser for a new piano.
Stores downtown also participated in the holiday. Many windows featured St. Patrick’s Day-themed displays, with shamrocks and green crepe paper. The Pallas Candy Company (where the Cowboy Café now resides) sold pistachio-flavored ice cream and bonbons, and crème de menthe-flavored sherbet and peppermints. You could buy your green party decorations at Herbert Coffeen’s downtown store, At the Sign of the Teepee, and florists sold green carnations. The newspapers even offered ideas for a “green” menu at your party, listing every green-colored food they could think of.
Hopefully, on this St. Patrick’s Day, you’ll be able to find some fun to participate in — after all, it’s a Sheridan tradition.