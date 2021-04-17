I noticed last weekend that my lilacs are just starting to break bud, and while doing my yardwork I noticed a few bugs here and there beginning to feel, just like me, that spring has arrived. While I worked on trimming a few eyecatcher tree branches and raking up the remainder of last fall’s leaves — apple tree leaves always stay latest, it seems — I was planning in my head what garden crops to plant where, and what I want to barbecue and enjoy on the patio this summer.
With both of these activities come bugs. Bugs we want — to pollinate my apple trees, raspberries and tomatoes — and bugs we often don’t — mosquitoes to bother a barbecue, flea beetles to wreck my brassica crops, and other nasty bugs that might kill my ash trees or leave dead spots in my lawn.
The plant and pest dork inside my head starts to spin-up at times like this — trying to best these little critters with my plan. For you, the elements of your plan revolve around what your goals are for your area — whether that is your lawn, garden, patio or pasture. Goals can be complex — grow 200-pounds of farmers-market-quality tomatoes, or they can be simple — enjoy my garden’s produce and my patio while trying not to use pesticides. Your goals then feed the Integrated Pest Management Plan for your area by combining elements to improve your success in addressing pests, reduce your costs, minimize off-target harm and reduce dependence on chemical pesticides, all while helping to achieve your goals.
The core elements of an IPM strategy are prevention, avoidance, monitoring and suppression, often abbreviated as PAMS.
Prevention is a simple theory — just keep a pest from becoming a problem. In practice, this can be as simple as starting your plants indoors from seed to ensure they establish well without pest pressure. Prevention can also include preventing weeds from reproducing, making sure weeds and pests are not transported on equipment — that tiller you borrow from your neighbor’s cousin’s friend or the swather the guy down the road cuts your hay with. In some cases, prevention can even mean sanitizing equipment between pruning each tree to ensure the next one is not infected, in the case of plant pathogens like fire blight that affects apple trees.
Avoidance tactics tend to overlap a little with prevention but come into play when pests are present but cultural practices can help you to avoid impacts. For instance, crop rotation — even in your garden — can break pest cycles by removing their host plant from the site. Resistant seed or crop variety selection can also be an avoidance practice and your seed catalog will usually tell you what varieties are resistant to which pests/pathogens.
Monitoring is the step I see most people are already doing to some degree, but a little forethought and study can make it an effective part of your IPM/PAMS plan. Essentially, monitoring boils down to looking at the right time to see how many pests exist on your crop — whether that is how many slugs are on your tomatoes, how many grasshoppers are gearing up to eat your rangeland grass forage or how many mosquitoes are chewing up your kids. The method for monitoring varies with the pest — but it is important to be timely in your monitoring. Waiting too long can mean there are not effective methods to address your pest, the methods available will also impact nontarget species or that available methods may cost substantially more.
The suppression phase of the plan is the one most people think of when they think of pest management. This is the point when you take action to remove, reduce or eliminate a pest from your area. These actions take many forms — they can be mechanical, biological or chemical. Mechanical controls, meaning physically removing the pest, can happen by many methods — from through digging, cutting/mowing or other methods in the case of plant pests or methods like pheromone glue traps for insects or the old reliable mousetrap for rodent pests.
Biological methods typically mean introducing a species to reduce or eliminate a pest species. Ladybugs are good example for gardeners — ladybugs are voracious eaters of soft-bodied pests like aphids and can be purchased to address such pests. Bat houses could be a way to biologically reduce your mosquito populations by offering a cozy home for a bat to come dine on your mosquitoes. And a barn cat is the old-fashioned way to keep the mice down in the barn and yard.
Chemical control methods are most likely what come to mind when a person mentions pest management or pest suppression. These range from herbicides to address plant pests, insecticides, fungicides, all the way to rodenticides for control of rodent pests. This is, however, the place in your plan when you need to carefully consider your actions to avoid unintended consequences.
I don’t at all mean you should not take care of your pest problems, you should — for yourself and for your neighbors — but be mindful while you do. Use an appropriate product in the appropriate way at the appropriate time. Consult your local weed and pest agency or university extension service if you need a recommendation, and follow label instructions carefully or hire a qualified, licensed applicator to assist you.
The risks of the suppression part of your plan are where it can really come apart if you haven’t done your homework. Overapplication of some herbicides can cause lingering soil sterility ruining your ability to achieve your goals in the future. Many insecticides are broadly toxic to nontarget insects with potential to impact desirable or nontarget species such as bees, butterflies, ladybugs, etc. Most insecticides are also highly toxic to fish if they reach waterways. Pesticide resistance is also something to be aware of. Pests, whether insect, plant or animal, can and do become resistant to pesticides by repeated applications of the same pesticide over multiple generations. Essentially, the repeated application of the same pesticide over generations selects for the propagation of individuals with biological traits that make them resistant to the pesticide mode of action. You may have read about this in different areas of the world in instances such as glyphosate resistant Palmer amaranth, warfarin resistant rats or pyrethroid resistant headlice and alfalfa weevil.
The key to reducing the risk of resistance development is minimizing pesticide use to those instances when a damage acceptability threshold is crossed, using rotation of pesticide mode of action and combining as many IPM and suppression strategies as possible.
It’s maybe a lot to digest at once, but once you’ve worked through it in your head, I think you will find you are already doing most of the steps, and that none is a great burden. Happy springtime and enjoy the season — even with the pests.