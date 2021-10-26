I oppose vaccine mandates, it should be a matter of personal choice. I favor a special session.
I am concerned the session convening this week may be premature as the regulations have not been issued yet on President Joe Biden‘s proposed mandates.
I heard a contrary, and convincing, view at the Johnson County Republican Women’s lunch last week. That perspective was this: Some employers are already imposing mandates, not waiting for Biden’s regulations or believing, erroneously, that they may already have been imposed. They would like to see action, now, to stop employers who are imposing mandates today.
Biden’s announcement has many people angry. I am angry, as well, about persistent and growing federal overreach especially by this administration.
At the same time, we do not want anger to get the best of us. We need to work smart. We cannot allow our reaction to the Biden proposals to enable state legislation that is harmful and unfair to our health care providers and employers — many of whom may disagree with the Biden mandates, but may be caught in the middle between a Washington dictate and a Wyoming law to the contrary.
There has been talk out of Washington that the regulations for health care providers, such as hospitals, might mandate that 100% of employees have a vaccination. And, if they don’t comply, the federal government might cut off all Medicare and Medicaid payments. That is 60% — or more — of a typical hospital’s total revenue. Cut off that money and it would bankrupt our hospitals.
Because the final Biden regulations might say that, we need to draft legislation that doesn’t have Wyoming demanding one thing of the hospitals, while the feds demand the contrary. That’s not fair to our health care providers.
In a similar note, there is rumor the Biden rule for large employers under the Occupational Safety and Health Administration mandate might bypass our state regulators and penalize employers directly if they fail to comply with a vaccine mandate. The fines could be tens of thousands of dollars a day.
Because the final regulations might say that, any legislation we draft in Wyoming must find a way to work around that without putting employers in the position of either being fined by Washington for not complying or being fined by Wyoming for complying.
There will likely be anti-mandate bills proposed that would put employers and hospitals in this terrible double-penalty situation. I cannot support that kind of legislation.
I’ve heard from many people who want the Legislature to pass a law that invalidates the federal rules. Some believe it is easy as that, while I have heard from others who correctly understand the truth to be more complicated. Sadly, over the decades, states rights have eroded substantially, while federal power has increased.
We can pass a law that purports to invalidate federal law, and hope and pray by the time that dispute gets to the U.S. Supreme Court a conservative majority will agree Biden has gone too far.
Ultimately, much of this must be resolved in the court system. Is it constitutional for Biden to blackmail health care providers with bankruptcy if they don’t comply with his rules? Can OSHA rules, designed for unsafe workplaces, be stretched so far as to create a vaccine mandate for employers?
Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon has directed his attorney general to work with 23 other Republican states in a full out legal assault — but they cannot launch until the regulations are issued.
Meanwhile, we will see what, if anything, we can do to stop a mandate that hasn’t yet been issued. I will do my best to find a way to do so, but without putting our medical providers and businesses “between a rock and a hard place.”