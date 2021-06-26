If a motorcycle’s engine revs, and there is no one around to hear it, does it still make a sound?
Trick question. You can hear them from the moon.
And we have heard plenty of engines roaring this week, as 3,000+ members of the Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association gather for their National Convention. This has been a tremendously important event for our local economy, at a time when a number of local businesses are still working to shake off the settling dust of the pandemic.
We weathered the storm better than many of our neighbors through 2020 and into 2021, but businesses that rely on groups or meetings or conventions have had a difficult time bouncing back.
An event like this is fuel injected right into the engine of the local economy. If we assume that each visitor spends $150 per day — a very low estimate for spending in the summer — then 3,000 association members will spend just less than $3 million over the course of the week. And what I love about it is that the spending is spread across the community. Hotels, motels, RV parks and campgrounds across Sheridan County are at or near capacity. Folks are taking rides from here to Devils Tower along the backroads, which means spending in Ucross and Clearmont. Ditto for Big Horn, Ranchester and Dayton.
The economic stimulus is the positive component to this equation. What is the negative? We recognize, of course, the community gets busy with events of this size, just like it does with the Big Horn Soccer Cup, Bighorn Mountain Wild and Scenic Trail Run or WYO Rodeo.
We understand that it can mean more people exploring the mountains, too. That is why so much of our campaign messaging is devoted to encouraging responsible travel among all those who come to experience Wyoming. We want our community and our wild places left better than when they were found. We want local businesses to thrive so that they can invest in our community by creating new jobs.
We don’t want that to come at the expense of quality of life for any of our residents, so we will continue to work with partners like the Forest Service, city, county, Chamber — the list goes on — to ensure that the travel and tourism economy remains a boon to Sheridan County and not a burden.
It is important to remember that there are more than 1,000 people directly employed by this industry here in our community, and it generates more than $115 million per year for Sheridan County. As the state of Wyoming faces dire financial straits related to contractions in the energy industry, we can continue to thrive here as we grow the tourism economy in a manner that reflects our community values.
One of priorities is to continue to expand the shoulder and winter season, so that summer doesn’t make or break the year for local businesses. This year, of course, we are seeing a post-pandemic boom; with restrictions still in place in some cities, and with many folks unable to travel last year, we are seeing volume like we have never seen before – folks want to get outside into wide open spaces. It’s likely that this will return to more “normal” levels in 2022 and beyond, but until then, we will continue to work to encourage responsible travel, leave no trace experiences in our wild places, and opportunities that benefit our community.