“One key to success is to have lunch at the time of day most people have breakfast.” – Robert Brault
As the weather starts becoming crisp in the morning, it is easy to want to cuddle with the blankets and settle in for that extra bit of sleep, but if you can fight that desire for those additional minutes or hours of comfort, you may find you have a better and more productive day.
I’m an early riser, but I haven’t always been, and I never quite enjoyed mornings as much as I do now. It wasn’t necessarily an easy or quick transition as I etched my wakeup time from 6 to 3:30 in the morning, and before you say that I’m crazy, let me give you a snippet of why I now absolutely love this time of day and don’t want to miss it, even if it means going to bed earlier than I used to.
There is tranquility in the crisp and calm early morning air that you literally cannot get at any other time of the day where you can almost feel the stillness of the world as many others are soaking in the comfort of their bed. It’s a time of day that I can take a deep breath and instantly feel at peace instead of feeling rushed and overwhelmed.
If you know me, you know my workouts are extremely important for my mental and physical well-being, so waking up early ensures that I have the time to get a solid workout completed, setting the tone for the rest of the day without distractions from a lingering to-do list.
Mornings are my most productive time of day no matter what time I wake up, so the earlier I get up, the more I get done and the more successful I feel. The intrinsic value of this outweighs all of my desire to sleep longer.
There are many benefits to waking up early, such as: enhanced organization, less stress, quality sleep, more productivity, feeling happier, more energy, focused time for self-care and much more.
If you find yourself needing more time in the day, set your alarm 30 minutes earlier and don’t give yourself an option of the snooze button. It’s not easy to just shut it off and roll out of bed, but if you give yourself permission to take those extra minutes, you are starting the day with procrastination and feeling like you’re already falling behind in your day. If you start implementing this, you will soon see that it gets easier and eventually you will find that your body starts to get used to it, and you end up waking even before your alarm goes off.
One thing you want to remember is that you don’t want to sacrifice sleep because that is also extremely important, but if you are looking for more productivity, you may find that 30 minutes in the morning can be more productive and enjoyable than 30 minutes in the evening.