In the past 45 years, answers to the question of when to begin the aquatic journey have ranged from no sooner than 3 years to when the umbilical cord has fallen off.
As mentioned in an earlier article, aquatic education begins in the home, commencing with bathtub play. The swimming progress of infants — 4 weeks to 10 months — is achieved more through conditioning than instruction. Infants less than 1 year accept water more readily than older children. The weeks-old infant has little perception of water other than the womb — where they moved around by imitating the frog kick — and bath time. These experiences ideally are warm and positive, potentially priming the infant for a jumpstart on the aquatic on ramp.
How young is young?
We know infants are too young to learn formal and complex skills such as proper strokes. Earliest learning is stimulated by reflexes, which develop by movement exploration. Our experience within our swim schools in infant instruction taught us how children develop aquatic skills depends on their level of aquatic readiness. Aquatic readiness is defined as basic psychomotor skills as water entry, buoyancy, balance, breath control, developing arm and leg movements intended as a lead up to generate propulsion. The developmental foundation for proper strokes are found in these skills.
Favorable factors in infants for water acclimation up to about 8 months include instinctively closing their mouths — gag or pharyngeal reflex — and movement designed to propel themselves through the water. Infant classes afford a further avenue for babies to learn to relax and develop confidence in the water.
This scenario provides a prime opportunity for bonding between baby and parent. It is the only activity where babies are completely independent, especially before they can crawl or walk unaided. The water supports their weight, providing freedom to move their legs and arms.
For an infant age 0 to 18 months, there is a natural association between immersion in water and the fluid environment of the womb. From the standpoint of an instructor, this natural affinity of the child with the water is seen to decrease between 6 and 14 months. This decreases further between 18-24 months as toddlers potentially enter the terrible 2s phase. Here it can become increasingly difficult to teach water awareness and breath control. A creative and interactive swim program, along with active parenting in the instructional process, can help overcome the obstacles inherent in this developmental swimming stage.
The most important thing to consider when commencing swim lessons for your infant is consider a gentle, age-developmentally-appropriate infant swim programs where skills are gradually introduced as your child is ready. Through play and perseverance in a trusting and secure learning environment, your child will develop an appreciation of the water, which will follow them through life.
Introducing infants to water early along promotes aquatic kinesthetic awareness while developing confidence in and around it. The early sensory experience of the skin coming in contact with the water aids in the infant’s overall organization of the nervous system. Social skills become enhanced through interaction with parents, instructors and other students. Children who swim year-round have exhibited more self-discipline, increased self-confidence and motivation to succeed. Gross motor-skill and personality development are enhanced with an early introduction to water.
The younger child is less influenced by negative attitudes. Parents who begin their child later on have found it harder to get the child to feel comfortable on his back in the water. It often takes longer for the child to get use to the teacher, the water, all the people and to submersion. An older toddler often has reached a clingy stage and is resistant to leaving the comfort of mom or dad’s shoulder. It is easier for younger infants to become accustomed to the aquatic environment. However, it is better to start swim lessons when a child is a toddler or older than not at all.
In the last 30 years, the tide has turned to more readily accepting the practice of starting infants in aquatics earlier in life. The argument sides with, the younger the child starts swim instruction, the better. However, the decision ultimately comes down to personal circumstances and, as a parent, knowing when you and your child are actually ready.