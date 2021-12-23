As the year comes to an end, we look forward to the new year at Downtown Sheridan Association.
Looking back at 2021, I’m very grateful for everything that DSA was able to accomplish while being short staffed. Thank you to Evan Jones, Roger Flores and Kim Wells for watering the beautiful flowers this summer. Thank you to the committee chairs and volunteers for all of their hard work and time in making our community events and programs joyfulness for the community.
The Shop Small Sweepstake was a big success. I was blown away by this wonderful community that supports each other. There were 752 entries with a total amount of $56,461.68 spent in the downtown area from November 5th through November 30th. Stephanie Bomar was the winner of a $1,000 shopping spree! Stephanie’s winning entry was made at The Sports Stop. Thank you to all who participated in this sweepstakes and to the city of Sheridan, Wyoming Main Street and DSA’s Promotions Committee for generously sponsoring the sweepstakes.
Thank you to the last-minute shoppers that came out and shopped during Men’s Night. Casey Terrell was the winner of a $250 gift card to a downtown business. Thank you again to the Promotions Committee for sponsoring the drawing.
We are getting ready for 2022. The board of directors met last month and did their strategic planning. DSA will continue to have its community events and annual fundraisers. Save the dates for our annual fundraisers: May 6, Downtown Kentucky Derby Party and July 30, Goose Creek Polo Cup. We are hopeful to bring back our annual Wine Festival in September 2022. We will have more details in the near future for this popular event.
Thank you all again for supporting Downtown Sheridan Association and the downtown businesses this past year. On behalf of DSA, we look forward to continuing to bring joy to Downtown, the heart of everything that we do. We wish you a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year!