I can’t tell you how many times it’s happened, but I can tell you it’s happened more times than I’d like to admit. I did something I didn’t want to just because I was worried that saying no would upset someone. Does this sound familiar to you? If so, exploring boundaries may be worth your time.
Boundaries are the limits people set to remind themselves and others what they do and do not consent to. When boundaries are not set or are crossed, it can leave you feeling stressed, walked on and disrespected. If this happens occasionally it may not seem like a big deal, but it can add up.
Setting a boundary can be as simple as allowing yourself to say "no." If you are a fellow introvert, you may often feel undue stress around attending social events that you’re simply not interested in. You may feel like you need a big excuse not to go, or worry that you’d upset someone if you didn’t attend. When you thoughtfully set boundaries for your own wellbeing, saying "no" can be empowering and reduce stress.
Here are some tips to set healthy boundaries:
• Keep in mind that your boundaries are yours to set and should be based on what really matters to you, including your values. If you do not set them yourself and communicate them, there is no guarantee that others will know what you do and do not agree to.
• Know your boundaries ahead of time when possible. For example, if you value time with your family and know that evenings are for family dinners, don’t volunteer for things at work that will interfere with that valuable time simply because you don’t want to upset someone.
• When establishing a boundary try to be confident with your body language, tone of voice and eye-contact. Remember, these are your boundaries, and you are allowed to set them.
• If someone tries to violate one of your boundaries and pressure you into doing something you don’t want to, "no" can be a very powerful word.
Be respectful, yet firm. If you can convey that you do not agree with what is being asked of you without raising your voice, it is more likely to be well received.
By planning ahead and considering what you’ll say when you set a boundary it can make these difficult discussions easier and make it easier for you to hold your ground.
• Finally, compromise can be useful. Perhaps your boss wants you to work late every evening, forcing you to miss family time. Instead of refusing to stay late at all, agreeing to be available two evenings per week could meet both of your needs.
Beginning to set boundaries can feel daunting. However, once you start it can relieve stress, improve relationships and bring balance to your life.