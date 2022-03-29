April is Employment Month. During April, the Sheridan Career Fair Committee is pleased to share a series of employment articles to help job seekers to find success in their job search.
Happiness in life comes from many paths. When a person is working full time, they are working over one-third of each day to complete assigned tasks or duties. Spending that much time on the job, we want the job to be enjoyable and challenging as well as respected and appreciated in the position. We want the job environment to be supportive and free of drama.
The mission of finding the right job has changed over recent years. Many years ago, when jobs were plentiful, an individual could easily find a job without much effort. They could quit a job they didn’t care for and walk down the street and find a new job the same afternoon.
As the job prospects have changed, how an individual successfully maneuvers career planning and job searching in an actively moving labor market has changed over the years as well. Empowering individual success comes in many forms. One approach is providing access to information that will help individuals be successful with their career development, career search and career goals.
Experimenting with a range of approaches to find what works best for the individual job seeker as well as their targeted industry and employers helps individuals find the right job or career.
Many say job searching is a full-time job. People who actively seek work find jobs. People who take a much more passive approach often will never find the job they really are looking for.
Although, there appears to be many companies looking to hire. Many jobs are not advertised. Companies rely on word of mouth from current employees, look back over resumes submitted on previous jobs or unsolicit the position. These unadvertised jobs usually exist in much greater numbers than advertised positions and make up what we call the hidden job market.
Many people conduct their job search efforts in the following order:
• Help wanted ads
• Employment agencies
• Placement agencies
• Word of mouth
• Direct employer contact
Employers, on the other hand, place priority efforts in looking for candidates as such:
• Internal networks
• Job postings (detailed listings on their own websites or external sites)
• External networks
• Placement agencies
• Want ads
Internal networks were listed as the No. 1 source employers use. Networking for job seekers is crucial to a successful job search. When you are looking for work, tell your friends and ask them to help you spread the word. Much like the ripple effect, the first friend you tell will share with two friends, who each share with two friends, and before long the network takes off. For this ripple effect to be successful, it is important for you to know what you want, what you are looking for and what you have to offer.
Job leads are more likely to come to you from a friend of a friend rather than from the first friend you told. For example, an individual wants to find a new job in the nonprofit world here in Sheridan and mentions it to a friend. The friend knows someone who sits on the board of directors of a local nonprofit and mentions that he knows an individual looking for a new opportunity. That board of directors member mentions it to the executive director, who is currently looking to hire for a new position. Networking helps to position you for new opportunities that you may not have ever considered.
Who makes up your personal network?
People you know:
• Family and friends, don’t forget about friends you haven’t seen in a while
• Neighbors
• Teachers, instructors
• Parents of your friends or your children’s friends
• Church members and members of other community groups
People in the community:
• Shop owners
• Doctors, dentists, lawyers, accountants
• Bankers, mechanics, hairstylists
• Children’s teachers or coaches
• Employers and their company employees
• Past employers, past co-workers
• Past customers/clients
• Professional or job-related associations
• Support groups
As you start networking, answer these questions as honestly and succinctly as possible. If you can answer these questions for yourself, it will help you to be able to share with your network.
Define your target job or position. What are your five strongest skills? What kind of help do you need? How/who can you ask for that help?
Managing your reputation is key to your job search success. Remember, no one wants to hire and no one wants to network on your behalf if you are negative or toxic. Stay positive. Let your integrity shine through.
You want to develop and maintain a reputation as someone that does excellent work, is reliable, trustworthy, punctual, etc. Your friends will have a hard time recommending or asking questions on your behalf if you are not someone worthy of working with.
Clean up your social media pages. Is there anything on your Facebook page or Twitter account that you would prefer to not have a new employer see? Look at your email address — does it portray the image you wish for it to? If you have an email address that maybe something less than professional, you should consider getting another email address that you use for your job search.
Many organizations rely on volunteers, and this can be an excellent way for you to become known in the community and to expand your skills at the same time. The added benefit is that you get to give back to your community.
As you apply for job opportunities or prepare for an interview, make sure to do your research. Review the website of the company, read the news, ask your network about the company, learn as much about the company that you can. This research will help you to properly prepare for the sometimes difficult questions during an interview, like why do you want to work here? What do you have to offer other candidates don’t?
When you are working the hidden job market, you are promoting yourself. Self-promote yourself happily and shamelessly to get the job you want. Creating a personal business card with your contact information to promote who you are and what you can do will help you when you want to leave information with your network. A personal business card can be extremely helpful because you won’t be carrying your resume everywhere you go.
When visiting with your network, be polite and concise about what you are asking of them. Questions you want to ask of your network, include:
• Pass on any job leads they hear about, including if they hear someone is quitting or taking an extended leave.
• Pass on business cards on your behalf and talk with their supervisor about you.
• Provide you with helpful information, such as the name of a department head.
• Tell other people that you are looking.
• Suggest other places to apply.
• Introduce you to additional contacts.
Building your network is just the beginning of your job search. Plan to attend the Sheridan Career Fair April 20 at the Golden Dome. The first hour, 10-11 a.m., will be set aside for veterans. Everyone is welcome to attend from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. On Thursday, a virtual career fair will take place from 3-6 p.m.